Dr. Laura Heckert, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Heckert, MD
Dr. Laura Heckert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, KS.
Dr. Heckert's Office Locations
The University of Kansas Hospital3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-5820Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laura Heckert is a very kind professional heart. She has helped me find ease with my complicated body and has always been open to hearing what I have to say, even if I feel stupid, awkward, or am stuttering. Her approach to balancing medicine with mindfulness has helped me immensely. I have complex post traumatic stress disorder among a few other things, and she has been gentle but straight to the point of fixing things. Highly intelligent, and I highly recommend.
About Dr. Laura Heckert, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heckert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heckert accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heckert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heckert has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heckert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
