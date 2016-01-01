See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Laura Hernandez-Guarin, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Overview of Dr. Laura Hernandez-Guarin, MD

Dr. Laura Hernandez-Guarin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Hernandez-Guarin works at University Infectious Diseases in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hernandez-Guarin's Office Locations

    University Infectious Disease-rush University Medical Center
    600 S Paulina St Ste 140, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5865

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Influenza (Flu)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Influenza (Flu)

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Laura Hernandez-Guarin, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 1457766560
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Hernandez-Guarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez-Guarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez-Guarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez-Guarin works at University Infectious Diseases in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez-Guarin’s profile.

    Dr. Hernandez-Guarin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez-Guarin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez-Guarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez-Guarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

