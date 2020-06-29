Dr. Laura Hirschfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirschfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Hirschfeld, MD
Dr. Laura Hirschfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Eye Physicians of Sussex County183 High St Ste 2200, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 765-6560Monday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
i enjoy her very much and shes complete
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital In New York
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hirschfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirschfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirschfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirschfeld has seen patients for Stye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirschfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirschfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirschfeld.
