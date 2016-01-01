Overview of Dr. Laura Hollinger, MD

Dr. Laura Hollinger, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.



Dr. Hollinger works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.