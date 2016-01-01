See All Pediatric Surgeons in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Laura Hollinger, MD

Pediatric Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Hollinger, MD

Dr. Laura Hollinger, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.

Dr. Hollinger works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hollinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant
    2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Laura Hollinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1124263587
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital

