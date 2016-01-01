Dr. Laura Holsey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Holsey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Holsey, DO
Dr. Laura Holsey, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery, OU Health - Edmond Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Holsey's Office Locations
Holsey Cosmetic Surgery Institute1800 S Douglas Blvd, Midwest City, OK 73130 Directions (405) 256-2526
Holsey Cosmetic Surgery Institute3543 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 256-2526
Hospital Affiliations
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery
- OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Holsey, DO
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700123916
Education & Certifications
- Hamilton Surgical Arts, Indianapolis, Indiana
- St. John's Episcopal Hospital Far Rockaway, New York
- St Johns Episcopal Hosp-South Shore
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Central Oklahoma
- General Surgery
