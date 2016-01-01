Overview of Dr. Laura Holsey, DO

Dr. Laura Holsey, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery, OU Health - Edmond Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Holsey works at Holsey Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Midwest City, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.