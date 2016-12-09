Dr. Laura Houser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Houser, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Houser, MD
Dr. Laura Houser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Houser works at
Dr. Houser's Office Locations
Columbus Obstetricians - Gynecologists Inc.150 Taylor Station Rd Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 434-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She takes the time to listen and trys other avenues before surgery.
About Dr. Laura Houser, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1194724161
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houser accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houser has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Houser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houser, there are benefits to both methods.