Dr. Laura Howard, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Laura Howard, MD

Dr. Laura Howard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmyra, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Dr. Howard works at Sentara Palmyra Medical Associates in Palmyra, VA with other offices in Lynchburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Howard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sentara Palmyra Medical Associates
    33 REBECCA DR, Palmyra, VA 22963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 654-4680
  2. 2
    Centra Pace
    407 Federal St, Lynchburg, VA 24504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 200-6516
  3. 3
    Medical Associates Central VA
    2215 Landover Pl, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 947-3944
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Insomnia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteopenia
Insomnia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Laura Howard, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942413109
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Medical Education

