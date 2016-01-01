See All Rheumatologists in Loveland, CO
Dr. Laura Howe, MD

Rheumatology
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Howe, MD

Dr. Laura Howe, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Colorado Plains Medical Center, East Morgan County Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Melissa Memorial Hospital, Poudre Valley Hospital, Sterling Regional Medcenter and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.

Dr. Howe works at Uchealth Urology Clinic - Loveland in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Howe's Office Locations

    Uchealth Urology Clinic - Loveland
    2500 Rocky Mountain Ave Ste 2200, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 350-2433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Colorado Plains Medical Center
  • East Morgan County Hospital
  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • Melissa Memorial Hospital
  • Poudre Valley Hospital
  • Sterling Regional Medcenter
  • Uchealth Greeley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Vitamin D Deficiency
Achilles Tendinitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Asthma
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bunion
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    About Dr. Laura Howe, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245678648
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howe works at Uchealth Urology Clinic - Loveland in Loveland, CO. View the full address on Dr. Howe’s profile.

    Dr. Howe has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Howe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

