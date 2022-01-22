See All Allergists & Immunologists in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Laura Ispas, MD

Allergy & Asthma
4.6 (72)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Ispas, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Victor Babes, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Ispas works at Lansdowne Obgyn Pllc in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Diarrhea and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lansdowne Obgyn Pllc
    19455 Deerfield Ave Ste 207, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 399-5132

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Diarrhea
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Diarrhea
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 22, 2022
    I was so overwhelmed with the knowledge, wisdom and guidance given to me by Dr Ispas, as I navigate wether to take the booster. Because of severe reactions to the vaccination I needed an expert to take next steps with me. Dr Ispas is so current on her knowledge and well read on the reality we face daily with Covid, immunology and allergies. Choose her for your care you will be in safe hands with wonderful outcomes for your health.
    About Dr. Laura Ispas, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Asthma
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548340748
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • East Carolina University
    Medical Education
    • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Victor Babes, Facultatea De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Ispas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ispas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ispas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ispas works at Lansdowne Obgyn Pllc in Leesburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ispas’s profile.

    Dr. Ispas has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Diarrhea and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ispas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Ispas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ispas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ispas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ispas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

