Overview

Dr. Laura Ispas, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Victor Babes, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Ispas works at Lansdowne Obgyn Pllc in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Diarrhea and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.