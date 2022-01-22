Dr. Laura Ispas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ispas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Ispas, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Victor Babes, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Lansdowne Obgyn Pllc19455 Deerfield Ave Ste 207, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 399-5132
- Reston Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was so overwhelmed with the knowledge, wisdom and guidance given to me by Dr Ispas, as I navigate wether to take the booster. Because of severe reactions to the vaccination I needed an expert to take next steps with me. Dr Ispas is so current on her knowledge and well read on the reality we face daily with Covid, immunology and allergies. Choose her for your care you will be in safe hands with wonderful outcomes for your health.
- Allergy & Asthma
- 33 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- East Carolina University
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Victor Babes, Facultatea De Medicina
Dr. Ispas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ispas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ispas has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Diarrhea and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ispas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ispas speaks Romanian and Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Ispas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ispas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ispas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ispas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.