Dr. Laura Jones, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Jones, MD

Dr. Laura Jones, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Jones works at LAURA STAHL M.D. in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

    Laura Stahl M.d.
    2835 N Sheffield Ave Ste 402, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 883-5387
    Psychiatric Medicine Associates, LLC
    4711 Golf Rd Ste 1200, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 679-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Laura Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457475386
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

