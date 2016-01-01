Dr. Laura Jong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Jong, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Jong, MD
Dr. Laura Jong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jong's Office Locations
- 1 4000 Palos Verdes Dr N Ste 104, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274 Directions (310) 373-7310
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Jong, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1982701355
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
