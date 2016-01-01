Overview of Dr. Laura Jong, MD

Dr. Laura Jong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.