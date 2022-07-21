Dr. Laura July, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. July is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura July, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura July, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine.
Dr. July works at
Locations
-
1
Warm Springs Surgical Cener3235 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (513) 636-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. July?
Dr. July was wonderful to work with. She explained the procedure and answered all my questions. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Laura July, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1710055504
Education & Certifications
- University of British Columbia - Vancouver, B.C.
- University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. July has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. July works at
71 patients have reviewed Dr. July. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. July.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. July, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. July appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.