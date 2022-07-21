See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Laura July, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Laura July, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (71)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Laura July, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine.

Dr. July works at Warm Springs Surgical Cener in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Bariatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Morgan Pomeranz, MD
Dr. Morgan Pomeranz, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Warm Springs Surgical Cener
    3235 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 636-6400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Switch and SIPS
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Switch and SIPS
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Switch and SIPS Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. July?

    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr. July was wonderful to work with. She explained the procedure and answered all my questions. I highly recommend.
    Julie Marino — Jul 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura July, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura July, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. July to family and friends

    Dr. July's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. July

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura July, MD.

    About Dr. Laura July, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710055504
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of British Columbia - Vancouver, B.C.
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura July, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. July is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. July has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. July works at Warm Springs Surgical Cener in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. July’s profile.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. July. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. July.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. July, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. July appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laura July, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.