Dr. Laura Kelsey, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Laura Kelsey, MD

Dr. Laura Kelsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.

Dr. Kelsey works at Center for Vein Restoration | Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Norton Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Vein Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Kelsey's Office Locations

    Center for Vein Restoration | Grand Rapids
    4085 Burton St SE Ste 101, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 565-8346
    Center for Vein Restoration | Muskegon
    837 Seminole Rd Ste 204, Norton Shores, MI 49441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 565-8346

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Vein Procedure
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Puncture Aspiration
Varicose Vein Procedure
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Puncture Aspiration

Varicose Vein Procedure
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Puncture Aspiration
Ulcer
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Reflux
Venous Thromboembolic Disease
Venous Thrombosis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 17, 2019
    She is amazing. Great sense of humor and made me feel super relaxed. Offices in both Grand Rapids and Muskegon. Very convenient. Great office staff as well.
    About Dr. Laura Kelsey, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1285615708
    Education & Certifications

    • Grand Rapids Med Educ
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Kelsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelsey has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

