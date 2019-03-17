Dr. Laura Kelsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Kelsey, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Kelsey, MD
Dr. Laura Kelsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.
Dr. Kelsey works at
Dr. Kelsey's Office Locations
Center for Vein Restoration | Grand Rapids4085 Burton St SE Ste 101, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (855) 565-8346
Center for Vein Restoration | Muskegon837 Seminole Rd Ste 204, Norton Shores, MI 49441 Directions (855) 565-8346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing. Great sense of humor and made me feel super relaxed. Offices in both Grand Rapids and Muskegon. Very convenient. Great office staff as well.
About Dr. Laura Kelsey, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1285615708
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Med Educ
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Kelsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelsey works at
Dr. Kelsey has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.