Overview of Dr. Laura Kim, MD

Dr. Laura Kim, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital



Dr. Kim works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Forest Hills Multispecialty in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Hollis, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.