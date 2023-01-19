Dr. Laura Kimball-Ravari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimball-Ravari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Kimball-Ravari, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Kimball-Ravari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Kimball-Ravari works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists2449 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 212-7902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimball-Ravari?
Had a cancerous thyroid removed several years ago. Since then I have received excellent care from Dr Kimball-Ravari and staff. I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Laura Kimball-Ravari, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1861437543
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimball-Ravari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimball-Ravari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimball-Ravari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimball-Ravari works at
Dr. Kimball-Ravari has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimball-Ravari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimball-Ravari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimball-Ravari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimball-Ravari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimball-Ravari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.