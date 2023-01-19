See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bossier City, LA
Dr. Laura Kimball-Ravari, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (113)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Laura Kimball-Ravari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.

Dr. Kimball-Ravari works at Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists
    2449 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-7902
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    Jan 19, 2023
    Had a cancerous thyroid removed several years ago. Since then I have received excellent care from Dr Kimball-Ravari and staff. I highly recommend them.
    D J — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Kimball-Ravari, MD
    About Dr. Laura Kimball-Ravari, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1861437543
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Kimball-Ravari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimball-Ravari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kimball-Ravari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kimball-Ravari works at Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists in Bossier City, LA. View the full address on Dr. Kimball-Ravari’s profile.

    Dr. Kimball-Ravari has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimball-Ravari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimball-Ravari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimball-Ravari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimball-Ravari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimball-Ravari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

