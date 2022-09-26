See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Laura Klein, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (31)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Klein, MD

Dr. Laura Klein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Klein works at CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-1534
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Breast Surgery, Luckow Pavilion
    1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 634-5557
  3. 3
    Breast Surgery, Luckow Pavilion
    1 Valley Health Plz # B-214, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 634-5557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 26, 2022
    Dr. Klein performed surgery and I had to peak to see if she did anything when I woke up. I never had any pain or discomfort. I didn't even take any pain medication. Even the anesthesiologist she uses was great. Once, I woke up, I didn't even feel groggy. Dr. Klein really wants you to get the best result possible. She makes sure she is not only removing the cancer but also that your breast looks the best it can afterward. She tries to get the best scarring result and does plastics to avoid getting dimples where the breast tissue was removed. Even the binder you have to wear after surgery is pretty so you don't feel like you just came out of surgery. I felt that I was informed through the entire process and that Dr. Klein treats the whole patient. You receive a free massage to help deal with stress and you get a meeting with her dietician. She also sends you to meet with doctors post-surgery so you can make an informed decision for further treatment. I highly recommend Dr. Klein.
    Karen S. — Sep 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Laura Klein, MD
    About Dr. Laura Klein, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043383672
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr-Albert Einstein
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
