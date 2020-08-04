See All Dermatologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Laura Klein, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Laura Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville.

Dr. Klein works at Brownsboro Dermatology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brownsboro Dermatology Pllc
    4938 Brownsboro Rd Ste 206, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 339-2922
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rosacea
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Ringworm
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 04, 2020
    A good doctor in all ways.
    Susan Shannon — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Laura Klein, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437140621
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education

