Overview

Dr. Laura Knobel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Knobel works at Laura C Knobel MD in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Walpole, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.