Dr. Kruter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Kruter, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Kruter, MD is a Dermatologist in West Islip, NY.
Dr. Kruter works at
Locations
Mariwalla Dermatology1253 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 665-3376
Skin Associates of South Florida4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 443-6606Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuter is amazing and helped clear up my daughters acne and nose cystic acne.
About Dr. Laura Kruter, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1174810360
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruter has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruter.
