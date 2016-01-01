Dr. Laboone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Laboone, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Laboone, MD
Dr. Laura Laboone, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Laboone's Office Locations
Laurel Endocrine Thyroid Specialist Inc.1740 SAINT JULIAN PL, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 256-3534
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Laboone, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1932364767
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laboone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laboone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laboone works at
Dr. Laboone has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laboone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laboone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laboone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laboone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laboone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.