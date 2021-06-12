See All Podiatrists in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Laura Lamar, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Clinton Township, MI
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Lamar, DPM

Dr. Laura Lamar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Lamar works at Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in East China, MI, Saint Clair Shores, MI and Fort Gratiot, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lamar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts
    43900 Garfield Rd Ste 140, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-1370
  2. 2
    4014 River Rd Ste 2, East China, MI 48054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 725-3444
  3. 3
    Ascension St John Hospital
    21000 E 12 Mile Rd, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 725-3444
  4. 4
    Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Institute PC
    4190 24th Ave Ste 102, Fort Gratiot, MI 48059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 989-7712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laura Lamar, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881687853
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Lamar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

