Overview of Dr. Laura Larch, MD

Dr. Laura Larch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Larch works at Spring Hill Internal Medicine in Jeffersonville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.