Overview of Dr. Laura Laue, DO

Dr. Laura Laue, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Laue works at SOUND PHYSICIANS - CRITICAL CARE in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.