Dr. Laura Lawson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Lawson, MD
Dr. Laura Lawson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Lawson's Office Locations
Tristar Centennial Medical Center2300 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-5887MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Saint Thomas West Hospital Lab2000 Church St, Nashville, TN 37236 Directions (615) 284-5555
Saint Thomas Medical Partners (Endo)2004 Hayes St Ste 140, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-5887Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explains condition well. Very personable
About Dr. Laura Lawson, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
