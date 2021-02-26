Overview of Dr. Laura Likar, MD

Dr. Laura Likar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Likar works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.