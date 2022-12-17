Dr. Laura Lile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Lile, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Lile, MD
Dr. Laura Lile, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Lile's Office Locations
Lile Wellness Partners7185 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (470) 802-6409
Lile Wellness Partners120 3rd Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (470) 802-6412Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lile Wellness Partners24201 Meridian Rd, Grosse Ile, MI 48138 Directions (248) 564-3271
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Lile, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790718971
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Ohio
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Family Practice
Dr. Lile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lile using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
196 patients have reviewed Dr. Lile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lile.
