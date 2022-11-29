Dr. Llinas-Lux has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Llinas-Lux, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Llinas-Lux, MD
Dr. Laura Llinas-Lux, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They completed their fellowship with Geisinger Medical Center
Dr. Llinas-Lux works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Llinas-Lux's Office Locations
-
1
Arnot Ogden Medical Center600 Fitch St, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 739-4053
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
- Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
- Upmc Wellsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Llinas-Lux?
She takes her time with my visit. Ask lots of questions and very professional. She has helped me so much.
About Dr. Laura Llinas-Lux, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1962434126
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Llinas-Lux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Llinas-Lux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Llinas-Lux works at
Dr. Llinas-Lux has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Llinas-Lux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Llinas-Lux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llinas-Lux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llinas-Lux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llinas-Lux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.