Dr. Lubarsky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura Lubarsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Lubarsky, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They completed their residency with La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
Dr. Lubarsky works at
Locations
Medical Clinic at Ella1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arroyo Grande Specialty Center850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Clinic at Posada265 Posada Ln Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 940-1952
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I saw Dr. Lubarsky a couple weeks ago. I have a complex medical history and she took time to listen, ask me questions, etc. I never felt rushed and she put me on a very reasonable treatment plan. I liked her a lot! She seems very knowledgeable and has good bedside manner!
About Dr. Laura Lubarsky, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1639155468
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubarsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lubarsky works at
Dr. Lubarsky speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubarsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubarsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubarsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubarsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.