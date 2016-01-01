Dr. Laura Lundgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lundgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Lundgren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Lundgren, MD
Dr. Laura Lundgren, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. Lundgren's Office Locations
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Foulk Road1405 Foulk Rd Foulkstone Plz, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 655-3242
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Lundgren, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lundgren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lundgren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lundgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundgren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundgren.
