Dr. Laura Macisaac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macisaac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Macisaac, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Macisaac, MD
Dr. Laura Macisaac, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Macisaac works at
Dr. Macisaac's Office Locations
-
1
Family Planning OfficeSilver Bldg 5, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macisaac?
I saw Dr Macisaac for a post-miscarriage D&C. She came recommended by both my long-term gyno and my new OB practice. During my pre-op appt, she met with me for over an hour, answering every single question I had calmly and in detail. On procedure day, she and her team checked in on me before, to talk me through the process again, answer any lingering questions, and provide me with some good energy. Her work was clearly skillful - everything ultimately went as planned. And she followed up afterwards, before I left the hospital and a few days later. This was the best experience I could have hoped for during one of the worst times in my life. *as a side note, the anesthesiologist she works with was incredibly attentive, funny, and responsive. He helped me meditate as he put me under.
About Dr. Laura Macisaac, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Female
- 1598805095
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macisaac has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macisaac accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macisaac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macisaac works at
Dr. Macisaac speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Macisaac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macisaac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macisaac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macisaac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.