Dr. Laura Malaga-Dieguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Malaga-Dieguez, MD
Dr. Laura Malaga-Dieguez, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Malaga-Dieguez works at
Dr. Malaga-Dieguez's Office Locations
NYU Langone Health150 E 32nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5940
Metro Lithotriptor Associates PC160 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (718) 630-7942
- 3 227 E 30th St Ste 112, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-2669
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Malaga-Dieguez, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1427215185
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
