Overview of Dr. Laura Malaga-Dieguez, MD

Dr. Laura Malaga-Dieguez, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Malaga-Dieguez works at Fink Ambulatory Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.