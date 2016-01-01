See All Pediatric Nephrologists in New York, NY
Dr. Laura Malaga-Dieguez, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Malaga-Dieguez, MD

Dr. Laura Malaga-Dieguez, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Malaga-Dieguez works at Fink Ambulatory Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malaga-Dieguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Health
    150 E 32nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5940
  2. 2
    Metro Lithotriptor Associates PC
    160 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 630-7942
  3. 3
    227 E 30th St Ste 112, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-2669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nephrotic Syndrome
Proteinuria
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Nephrotic Syndrome
Proteinuria
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Laura Malaga-Dieguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427215185
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Malaga-Dieguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malaga-Dieguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malaga-Dieguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malaga-Dieguez works at Fink Ambulatory Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Malaga-Dieguez’s profile.

    Dr. Malaga-Dieguez has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malaga-Dieguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Malaga-Dieguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malaga-Dieguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malaga-Dieguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malaga-Dieguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

