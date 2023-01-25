Overview of Dr. Laura Martin, DO

Dr. Laura Martin, DO is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL.



Dr. Martin works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.