Dr. Laura Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Martinez, MD
Dr. Laura Martinez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Urology Associates16659 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 276-5280
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
I saw Dr. Laura Martinez in November 2018 for the first time. She and her staff were very efficient and professional in handling the issues that I came to see her about. Dr. Martinez is very personable and caring; she is very warm and has a great manner about how she cares for her patients. I was extremely impressed with how quickly she saw me, explained everything to me, and gave me a "path forward" to dealing with the issues that I came to see her about. Great doctor! You'd love her!
About Dr. Laura Martinez, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1154615060
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Baylor Coll Med
- Rice U
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.