Dr. Laura Martinson, DMD
Overview
Dr. Laura Martinson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bellevue, WI.
Locations
Dental Care of Bellevue2014 Lime Kiln Rd Ste 300, Bellevue, WI 54311 Directions (920) 260-6649Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The visit is great.
About Dr. Laura Martinson, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1326420696
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
