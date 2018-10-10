Overview

Dr. Laura McGevna, MD is a Dermatologist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. McGevna works at Dermatology in Burlington, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.