Dr. Laura McGevna, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura McGevna, MD is a Dermatologist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-4570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laura McGevna was an absolute joy to see today. She is a caring, soft spoken provider who listened to all of my concerns and gave me a thorough exam. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a dermatologist who cares about her patients and their concerns.
About Dr. Laura McGevna, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGevna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGevna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGevna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGevna has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGevna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McGevna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGevna.
