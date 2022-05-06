See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Laura McGirt, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (4)
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Laura McGirt, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    6060 Piedmont Row Dr S Fl 6, Charlotte, NC 28287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 495-3094

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 06, 2022
    I’ve known Dr. McGirt for several years as a dermatologist & a colleague. She smart, well trained, and has a great presence about her that makes communicating with her easy. She’s not working full time as she’s also a relatively new Mom. Getting in may take a while but you never know when she’ll be ready to take on new patients.
    Norden Weingarten — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Laura McGirt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639217490
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McGirt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGirt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McGirt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGirt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGirt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGirt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

