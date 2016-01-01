Dr. Laura McLafferty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLafferty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Laura McLafferty, MD
Dr. Laura McLafferty, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Plymouth, MN. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLafferty's Office Locations
- 1 3303 Campus Dr, Plymouth, MN 55441 Directions (415) 429-6977
- 2 3304 Campus Dr, Plymouth, MN 55441 Directions (800) 997-6196
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Laura McLafferty, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1548550650
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
