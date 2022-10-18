Dr. Laura McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura McMahon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura McMahon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Outpatient Mental Health135 S BROADWAY, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 584-9030
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My young adult son with autism owes to Dr. McMahon. Shes is very kind, knowledgeable, compassionate & professional. She returns any call within a day. We plan to keep in touch with her as she has recently moved on to a new practice.
About Dr. Laura McMahon, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003834888
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMahon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
