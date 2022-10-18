Overview

Dr. Laura McMahon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. McMahon works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Outpatient Mental Health in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.