Dr. Laura McMillan, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura McMillan, MD
Dr. Laura McMillan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Dr. McMillan's Office Locations
Garfield Urology5893 Copley Dr, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 616-5001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McMillan did my breast reconstruction 10 years ago. She did a fabulous job and still looks great 10 years later.
About Dr. Laura McMillan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Dr. McMillan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McMillan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMillan.
