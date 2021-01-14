Dr. Laura Melnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Melnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Melnick, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Melnick. She was very instrumental in curing the nasty , infected ezcema on the face of my 4 months grandson ,Benjamin. Dr Melnick diagnosed it perfectly,right on target ?? via a virtual consultation,and cured it after a failing treatmentt which was administered by the family pediatrician,which lingered on for 3-4 weeks, with no good outcome, but on the contrary, which escalated rapidly and resulted in a full blown nasty infection with broken skin.Dr Melnick prescribed a combination of antibiotics & hydrocortisone ointment. The improvement and relief was immidiate after a few days. It's a miracle. I was extremely worried that the baby will be scared for life but,thanks G-D, the skin is back to normal. Besides, Dr Melnick is very curtious, pleasant ,patient and lovely. I give her two thumbs up and 5 stars ?? ???.
About Dr. Laura Melnick, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology, Pediatric Dermatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melnick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
