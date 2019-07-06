Dr. Laura Mendiola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendiola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Mendiola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Mendiola, MD
Dr. Laura Mendiola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Dr. Mendiola's Office Locations
Eye Care of Laredo6999 McPherson Rd, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 652-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Mendiola's office organization and with the thoroughness of the exam prior to seeing the doctor. She referred me to San Antonio for my cataract surgery because Laredo doesn't have the equipment necessary for me to have the surgery here. I thought that was very professional! Her entire staff is excellent and kind. Thank you, Doctor. I already recommended you to one of my closest friends, and she is having the surgery done by you. I will continue to see you on a regular basis.
About Dr. Laura Mendiola, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467629667
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendiola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendiola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendiola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendiola speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendiola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendiola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendiola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendiola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.