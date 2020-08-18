Dr. Laura Merriman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merriman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Merriman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Merriman, MD
Dr. Laura Merriman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Merriman works at
Dr. Merriman's Office Locations
Anchorage3841 Piper St Ste T300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5157MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Merriman was amazing with my daughter who we found out before birth she had hydronephrosis and a duplicated collecting system. She was very serious about not over medicating a baby but taking her condition very seriously and when high strength antibiotics where needed she didn’t hesitate. I felt like my daughters health condition was not only my top priority but Dr Merriman and her teams top priority. Surgery and recovery were great and we continue to do follow ups and still feel like we are a priority patient.
About Dr. Laura Merriman, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merriman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merriman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merriman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merriman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Merriman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merriman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merriman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merriman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.