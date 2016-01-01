Dr. Mihalko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laura Mihalko, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Mihalko, MD
Dr. Laura Mihalko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Mihalko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mihalko's Office Locations
-
1
Pmg Pediatric Gi201 Cedar St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mihalko?
About Dr. Laura Mihalko, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1023405834
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mihalko works at
Dr. Mihalko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihalko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mihalko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mihalko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.