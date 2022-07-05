Overview of Dr. Laura Cinski, MD

Dr. Laura Cinski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jacobs School of Medicine University at Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Cinski works at Inova Medical Group - Neurology I in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Ewa Beach, HI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.