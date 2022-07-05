Dr. Laura Cinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Cinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Cinski, MD
Dr. Laura Cinski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jacobs School of Medicine University at Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Cinski works at
Dr. Cinski's Office Locations
1
Inova Neurology-Alexandria1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 845-1500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
2
Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4500
3
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4200
4
Queen's West O'ahu POB91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 101, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3340
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wanted Dr. Miller/Cinski to be my neurologist when she was here in Hawaii, but she moved away to the mainland. I work as a therapist in the hospital that she used to consult, and I have 30 yrs of experience so I can tell you first-hand that she is one of the most thorough, compassionate, and well-versed practitioner that is a master of her craft. I saw the neurological patients that she worked with, I've read her notes, I've worked with the nurses, doctors and other therapists she's worked with and there is not one bad thing anyone has to say about her, plus, she really knows her stuff! I've met other neuro docs that took her place but there's only one Dr. Miller (as I've known her), and I've never met anyone that comes close to her caliber. She's way younger than me but taught me a lot of things that I use in my work on a daily basis. Really miss her.
About Dr. Laura Cinski, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003006198
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp-Harvard|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Jacobs School of Medicine University at Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cinski works at
Dr. Cinski has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.