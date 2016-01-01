See All Other Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Laura Miller, DO

Cosmetic Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Miller, DO

Dr. Laura Miller, DO is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Midtown Medical Associates
    1110 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 215-6525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory Hillandale Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Miller, DO.

    About Dr. Laura Miller, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306207261
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

