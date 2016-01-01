Overview of Dr. Laura Miller, DO

Dr. Laura Miller, DO is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.