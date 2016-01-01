Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laura Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Miller, MD
Dr. Laura Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
1
Va San Diego Healthcare System3350 La Jolla Village Dr, San Diego, CA 92161 Directions (858) 552-8585Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Miller, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1497753941
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
