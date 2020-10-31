Dr. Laura Moffat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Moffat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Moffat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Ft. Sanders Obstetrical and Gynecological Group PC501 19th St Ste 509, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-3208
Parkwest Gynecology 2 LLC9330 Park West Blvd Ste 302, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 524-3208
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center1901 CLINCH AVE, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-3208
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Very knowledgeable about my conditions. Very willing to help me overcome my issues. Spends as much times as needed with me during office visits and very patient. Also explains things to me in simple way. The best dr I’ve seen in years.
About Dr. Laura Moffat, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1184645160
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Moffat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moffat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moffat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moffat works at
Dr. Moffat has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moffat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moffat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moffat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.