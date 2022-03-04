Dr. Morgigno has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Morgigno, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Morgigno, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Maternal Gynerations600 Professional Dr Ste 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 513-4000
Maternal Gynerations PC761 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 513-4000
North Gwinnett Primary Care2098 Teron Trce, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions (770) 513-4000
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Laura M is the by far best doctor I've ever seen, cares deeply about my personal life & my childs
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1043658180
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Morgigno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgigno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgigno has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgigno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgigno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgigno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgigno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgigno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.