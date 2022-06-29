Dr. Laura Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Morris, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
-
1
West Fort Worth Dermatology4840 Bryant Irvin Ct Ste 104, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 989-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
Highly experienced, knowledgeable and personable. Best in Ft Worth.
About Dr. Laura Morris, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1588612501
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morris speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.