Dr. Laura Morris, MD

Breast Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Morris, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.

Dr. Morris works at Goshen Retreat Women's Health Center in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen
    1135 Professional Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2021
    I very highly recommend Dr. Morris based on my experience with her. A routine mammogram showed a mass suspicious for cancer. After a more targeted mammogram and eventual biopsy, cancer was confirmed and expeditiously removed. At all times, Dr. Morris was kind, professional, thorough and easy to talk to.
    Becky Hartman — Jan 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Morris, MD
    About Dr. Laura Morris, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1790765238
    Education & Certifications

    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morris accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morris works at Goshen Retreat Women's Health Center in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Morris’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

