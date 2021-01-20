Dr. Laura Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Morris, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
-
1
Goshen1135 Professional Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
I very highly recommend Dr. Morris based on my experience with her. A routine mammogram showed a mass suspicious for cancer. After a more targeted mammogram and eventual biopsy, cancer was confirmed and expeditiously removed. At all times, Dr. Morris was kind, professional, thorough and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Laura Morris, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1790765238
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.